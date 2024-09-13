Grand Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 64,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,926,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.29. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

