Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.9% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,108,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 83,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,775,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.