GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:TSL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 196,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,469. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $20.69.
