GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 602,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 196,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,469. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

