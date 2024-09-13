GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,158,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 17,514,846 shares.The stock last traded at $47.57 and had previously closed at $47.00.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

