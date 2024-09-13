Gravity (G) Price Reaches $0.0362 on Major Exchanges

Gravity (G) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $261.84 million and approximately $56.84 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00262367 BTC.

Gravity Token Profile

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03726034 USD and is up 8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $38,551,350.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.