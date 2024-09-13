Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 17,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 706% from the average daily volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Graybug Vision Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

