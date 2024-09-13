Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Shares Down 0.5%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 62,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 20,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.
