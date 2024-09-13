Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Shares Down 0.5%

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 62,236 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 20,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Great Elm Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 476,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 116,685 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

