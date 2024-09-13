Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
