Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their sell rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Greencore Group

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.39) on Thursday. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 68.35 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.20 ($2.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The company has a market capitalization of £824.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,816.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.67.

(Get Free Report)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.