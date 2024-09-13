Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $31.14

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.14, but opened at $30.20. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 361 shares changing hands.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

