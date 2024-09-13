Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.
About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.
