Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Grupo Bimbo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $13.52 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
