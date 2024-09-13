Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Grupo Bimbo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $13.52 on Friday. Grupo Bimbo has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

