Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.35

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.35 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 349241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGAL shares. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

