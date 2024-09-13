GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,635.51

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,635.51 ($21.39) and traded as high as GBX 1,678 ($21.94). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,671 ($21.85), with a volume of 4,010,721 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.19) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.72) to GBX 1,900 ($24.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.46) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,309.73%.

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($21.11) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,413.42). 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

