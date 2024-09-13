Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.95

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.95 and last traded at $171.81, with a volume of 732137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total value of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,539,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,782,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

