GXChain Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $20.96 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

