Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.56 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

HAE stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

