Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $590,900.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $65.53.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

