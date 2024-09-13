Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,812,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

