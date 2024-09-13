Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,952 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,546,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 459,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter.

ITM opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

