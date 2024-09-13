Hardin Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,028 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

