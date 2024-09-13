Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

