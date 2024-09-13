Hardin Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.46. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $66.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

