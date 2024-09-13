Hardin Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,348,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,578,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 361,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,067 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,507,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,718,000 after purchasing an additional 504,265 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ENB opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.