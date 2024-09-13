Harworth Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.49 (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON HWG opened at GBX 174 ($2.28) on Friday. Harworth Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 177.50 ($2.32). The stock has a market cap of £563.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,442.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.15.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Katerina Patmore purchased 16,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £24,784.76 ($32,411.09). Insiders bought a total of 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,523,492 over the last three months. 53.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through Income Generation and Capital Growth segments. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

