HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,605,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,031,000 after purchasing an additional 147,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134,911 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BR opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

View Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.