HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 705,436 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 6.59% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $318,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.