HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $915.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $860.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $804.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $405.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $540.23 and a one year high of $918.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

