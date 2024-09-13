HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.