HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,584 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after buying an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 865,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 526,338 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

