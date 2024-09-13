HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $305.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

