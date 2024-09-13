HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 396,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PNC opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $185.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

