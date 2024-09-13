HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 182,138 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 27,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

