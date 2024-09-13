HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 4,061 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

