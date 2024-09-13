Head to Head Contrast: LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) & SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) and LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SOPHiA GENETICS has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENZ Therapeutics has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and LENZ Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 1 3 0 2.75 LENZ Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Valuation & Earnings

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given LENZ Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENZ Therapeutics is more favorable than SOPHiA GENETICS.

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and LENZ Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $62.37 million 4.09 -$78.98 million ($1.12) -3.48 LENZ Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.65 million N/A N/A

SOPHiA GENETICS has higher revenue and earnings than LENZ Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of LENZ Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and LENZ Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -102.84% -47.40% -34.54% LENZ Therapeutics N/A -57.95% -51.59%

Summary

LENZ Therapeutics beats SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About LENZ Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.