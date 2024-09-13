HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in August

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Performance

HealthWarehouse.com stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. HealthWarehouse.com has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.78 million during the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

