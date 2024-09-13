Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 91,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

