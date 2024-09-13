Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading 17.9% Higher

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Helix BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $224.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

