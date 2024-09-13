Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Trading Down 0.3%

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.50 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46). 414,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 203,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.47).

Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of £400.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.42.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

