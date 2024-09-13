Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Boosted by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,143 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein comprises approximately 3.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $119,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $215,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $111,715,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Henry Schein by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after acquiring an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.64.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

