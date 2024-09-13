Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 200,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 77,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Heritage Global Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 19.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.