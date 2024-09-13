Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 236.8% in August

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.70. 96,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,761. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

