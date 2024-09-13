HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $295,044.68 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,557.08 or 1.00003950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048102 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $286,204.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

