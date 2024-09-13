High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in August

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $623,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,773 shares in the company, valued at $67,726.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCF. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the second quarter worth $110,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 452.4% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PCF stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0622 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

