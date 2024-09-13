HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $2.34 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

