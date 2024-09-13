HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $2.34 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.
About HLS Therapeutics
