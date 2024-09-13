Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $362.14 and last traded at $364.07. Approximately 667,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,383,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.18. The stock has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bey Douglas LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,104,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

