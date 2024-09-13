Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 1,042.9% in August

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Price Performance

Shares of HKXCY opened at $28.31 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s previous dividend of $0.45. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.54%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, and Data and Connectivity segments.

