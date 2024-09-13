Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
