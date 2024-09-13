Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Has $14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 10.7% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

