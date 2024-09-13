Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 19,702 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

