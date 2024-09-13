Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $12.47 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.