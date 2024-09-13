Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 980.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSQVY opened at $12.47 on Friday. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

